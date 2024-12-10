Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari Unveils Rs 30,000 Crore Road Projects in Rajasthan

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced new road projects worth Rs 30,000 crore during the Rising Rajasthan summit, emphasizing their importance to tourism. He urged the state to allocate 40% of developed land near the Jaipur bypass to farmers and discussed significant investments in several expressways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:25 IST
Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a series of substantial road projects worth Rs 30,000 crore at the Rising Rajasthan summit, highlighting their crucial role in boosting tourism in the state.

The minister confirmed the approval of a 110-km-long northern Jaipur Ring Road with an investment of Rs 6,500 crore. He urged the Rajasthan government to consider allocating 40% of the developed land near the bypass to farmers for economic benefits.

Among other projects, the Kotputli to Agra Greenfield expressway, costing Rs 6,800 crore, and a greenfield highway from Jaipur to Amritsar with an expected cost of Rs 12,000 crore, underline the significant investment in Rajasthan's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

