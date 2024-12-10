Nitin Gadkari Unveils Rs 30,000 Crore Road Projects in Rajasthan

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a series of substantial road projects worth Rs 30,000 crore at the Rising Rajasthan summit, highlighting their crucial role in boosting tourism in the state.

The minister confirmed the approval of a 110-km-long northern Jaipur Ring Road with an investment of Rs 6,500 crore. He urged the Rajasthan government to consider allocating 40% of the developed land near the bypass to farmers for economic benefits.

Among other projects, the Kotputli to Agra Greenfield expressway, costing Rs 6,800 crore, and a greenfield highway from Jaipur to Amritsar with an expected cost of Rs 12,000 crore, underline the significant investment in Rajasthan's infrastructure.

