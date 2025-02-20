BPTP Group's Mega Investment in Luxury Living

Left Menu

Realty firm BPTP Group is investing Rs 3,000 crore in Gurugram for a new luxury housing project, 'BPTP Amstoria Verti-Greens.' Located on the Dwarka Expressway, the project involves 855 units in its first phase and aims for a topline of Rs 6,500 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BPTP Group is set to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Gurugram's real estate sector by launching its luxury housing project 'BPTP Amstoria Verti-Greens.' Located on the sought-after Dwarka Expressway, the luxury project signifies the company's ambitious expansion plans in response to robust demand.

The project, which is priced at Rs 19,000 per sq ft, is expected to generate a topline of Rs 6,500 crore over various phases. BPTP President Amaan Chawla underlined the company's commitment to sustainable living and innovative design.

Having developed numerous residential and commercial projects in the Delhi-NCR region, BPTP continues to make strategic moves to expand its footprint. The first phase of the project will see the development of 855 units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

