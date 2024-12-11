The Select Aisle Raises Capital to Revolutionize India's Baking Scene

New Delhi, December 11: The Select Aisle, a distinguished brand under Symbiate Ventures Pvt. Ltd., has successfully raised funds led by The Chennai Angels and Longview Ventures. The capital injection is set to fuel the expansion of their high-quality baking ingredients line, catering to both home bakers and professional chefs.

Lakshmi Narayanan, an investor from The Chennai Angels, expressed confidence in The Select Aisle's ability to harness the trend of homemade culinary experiences. 'Their business model aligns with the growing demand for quality ingredients at home,' Narayanan noted, emphasizing the brand's commitment to accessible and exceptional baking.

Driven by a mission to "Get India Baking," co-founders Sandeep K. Gupta and Deepika Mallya highlight the role of baking in joy and bonding. The infusion of new funds will enhance their reach across India, aiming to make baking an easier and more joyful experience, supported by their innovative product range.

(With inputs from agencies.)