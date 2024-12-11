Left Menu

The Select Aisle Raises Capital to Revolutionize India's Baking Scene

Premium baking brand, The Select Aisle, secures funding from The Chennai Angels and Longview Ventures to expand its offerings. The company aims to penetrate the gourmet food ingredient market by providing quality baking products, appealing to hobbyists and professionals alike, and fostering a culture of culinary creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:21 IST
The Select Aisle Raises Funds in Round led by The Chennai Angels & Longview Ventures. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, December 11: The Select Aisle, a distinguished brand under Symbiate Ventures Pvt. Ltd., has successfully raised funds led by The Chennai Angels and Longview Ventures. The capital injection is set to fuel the expansion of their high-quality baking ingredients line, catering to both home bakers and professional chefs.

Lakshmi Narayanan, an investor from The Chennai Angels, expressed confidence in The Select Aisle's ability to harness the trend of homemade culinary experiences. 'Their business model aligns with the growing demand for quality ingredients at home,' Narayanan noted, emphasizing the brand's commitment to accessible and exceptional baking.

Driven by a mission to "Get India Baking," co-founders Sandeep K. Gupta and Deepika Mallya highlight the role of baking in joy and bonding. The infusion of new funds will enhance their reach across India, aiming to make baking an easier and more joyful experience, supported by their innovative product range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

