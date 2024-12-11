Left Menu

Unrest on Rails: Demand for 'Greater Cooch Behar' Disrupts Train Services

A rail blockade at West Bengal's Jorai station by the Greater Coochbehar People's Association led to train cancellations and disruptions. The protest, demanding statehood for Cooch Behar, halted train operations. Efforts are ongoing to resolve the situation and restore normal rail services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A rail blockade by protestors at Jorai station in West Bengal resulted in significant train disruptions on Wednesday, according to officials. The demonstration by the Greater Coochbehar People's Association called for the establishment of a separate state of Cooch Behar, leading to the cancellation of two trains.

The New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express was among the services affected, officials confirmed. The blockade, which began at 6:45 am at Jorai station in Alipurduar division, disrupted train movement on a crucial route connecting the northeastern states with the rest of India.

Efforts are being made to negotiate with the agitators and clear the blockade, stated a Northeast Frontier Railway official. In response to the situation, at least eight trains, including the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, were rerouted. The protest represents a significant push by the agitators for their demand for 'Greater Coochbehar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

