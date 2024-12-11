Odisha Waives Rs 4097 Crore Electricity Dues for Industries

The Odisha government has taken a significant step in supporting industrial growth by waiving off electricity dues totaling Rs 4097.67 crore for 14 industries over a decade. The exemptions fall under schemes like the Industrial Policy Resolution and the Special Economic Zones Policy.

Highlighted in the exemptions, Vedanta Ltd in Jharsuguda benefitted the most with a waiver of Rs 3599.88 crore, closely followed by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Paradip, receiving Rs 314.03 crore. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Angul, was also exempted from Rs 103.16 crore in electricity dues.

Furthermore, the Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo announced an additional exemption of Rs 1324.83 crore for 36 industries. This falls under the One-Time Settlement Scheme, 2022, aiding companies like Rourkela Steel Plant, which received a waiver of Rs 550.12 crore.

