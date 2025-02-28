Left Menu

Novac Technology Solutions Fuels IOCL's Learning Transformation

Novac Technology Solutions partners with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to deliver eLearning content over four years. The project includes developing 500 hours of advanced eLearning modules leveraging innovative formats to enhance technical competencies across IOCL's divisions and support its evolving workforce in the energy sector.

Updated: 28-02-2025 15:50 IST
Novac Technology Solutions has announced a partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to provide eLearning content over the next four years. This strategic collaboration aims to bolster technical competencies within IOCL's workforce.

The collaboration includes the development of innovative eLearning modules covering 70 functions across IOCL's core divisions. These modules will utilize advanced educational formats such as immersive game-based learning and complex 3D animations.

Director C Mahesh of Novac Technology Solutions expressed pride in this renewed partnership, emphasizing its role in aligning with IOCL's vision for operational and technical excellence. The initiative marks the second collaboration between the companies, following their successful engagement in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

