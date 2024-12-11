Left Menu

Sterling Surges Amid Eurozone Politics

Sterling reached its strongest against the euro in over two years, buoyed by the UK central bank's hawkish stance and political instability in France and Germany. The euro reached its lowest point since early 2022, while political and economic factors suggest sustained euro weakness despite ECB rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:30 IST
Sterling Surges Amid Eurozone Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling was at its strongest against the euro in two-and-a-half years, thanks to the Bank of England's hawkish approach and political uncertainties in France and Germany. However, it dipped against a strengthening dollar amid expectations of significant U.S. inflation data.

The euro weakened to as low as 82.35 pence, the lowest since March 2022. Concerns about euro sterling exchange rates returning to levels seen before the Brexit referendum have surfaced as the ECB remains more growth-oriented amid political challenges in France and Germany.

While the UK economy faces its own set of issues, the presence of a budget and a possibly more cautious Bank of England provide support for sterling. In contrast, the ECB is expected to engage in multiple rate cuts, fueled by weak eurozone growth and political disarray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024