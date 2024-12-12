Left Menu

India's Economic Potential: On Track for a $7 Trillion Breakthrough by 2030

India's economy is likely to exceed $7 trillion by 2030, with potential to reach $9 trillion through reforms and aggressive growth, claims Arvind Panagariya. He stresses the importance of reforms and strategic investments to overcome structural challenges and enhance economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:32 IST
India's Economic Potential: On Track for a $7 Trillion Breakthrough by 2030
Arvind Panagariya, Chairman, 16th Finance Commission (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic landscape is poised for a substantial leap, with projections indicating a crossing of the $7 trillion threshold by 2030. This optimistic outlook was shared by Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, at the India Economic Conclave organized by Times Network.

Panagariya asserted that with the implementation of outstanding reforms, the country's economy could escalate to an impressive $9 trillion. He emphasized that reforms are integral to achieving higher growth rates, potentially surpassing current expectations and reaching between 11% to 12% growth, thereby placing the economy at $9 to $10 trillion by the early 2030s.

The economist also pointed to structural hurdles, such as the elevated costs of urban land, as factors impeding commercial rental housing development. Regarding investments, Panagariya advocated for equities as the more lucrative long-term option over gold and real estate. While promoting a strategic approach, he advised cautious evaluation of real estate investments, stressing dependency on local market conditions and urbanization trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024