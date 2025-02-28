G20 Summit: IMF's Call for Debt Sustainability and Economic Reforms

During the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Cape Town, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), underscored the need for countries to sustainably manage public debt and enhance fiscal buffers.

She emphasized the dual necessity of increasing domestic revenues and promoting judicious public expenditures, stressing that these efforts are crucial for fostering future economic resilience.

Additionally, Georgieva called for ambitious reforms to enhance productivity and growth prospects, highlighting the role of cutting red tape and enhancing education and entrepreneurship. Whist acknowledging the need for external support, she highlighted the significance of addressing global debt challenges through collaborative efforts.

