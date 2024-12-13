Celebrating Excellence: MWFIFF 2024 Awards Shine Spotlight on Global Talent

New Delhi, December 13: The 7th Moonwhite Films International Film Festival (MWFIFF) concluded with a spectacular awards ceremony in Mumbai. Prominent figures such as Anup Jalota, Jaspinder Narula, and Daljit Kaur graced the occasion, applauding the efforts of Devashish Sargam Raj, the festival's founder and director.

The ceremony began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by distinguished guests, followed by a presentation that highlighted the festival's seven-year journey. Performances by singer Sanjay Shangloo and the Jamsaaz Band enthralled the audience, setting a festive tone for the evening.

Celebrating artistic excellence, the festival awarded 'Hunar' for Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Feature film 'JAYA' and several international categories also received recognition. The event, held at Mukti Auditorium, was sponsored by SBI Securities and Maharashtra Tourism, underscoring the festival's growing significance in the global arts scene.

