Left Menu

Indian Corporations Balance Profit Growth with Cost Management: SBI Report

A report from the State Bank of India reveals that around 4,000 listed companies achieved a 6% revenue growth in FY24, alongside substantial rises in EBIDTA and PAT by 28% and 32% respectively, while employee expenses saw a moderated increase, indicating strategic cost management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:38 IST
Indian Corporations Balance Profit Growth with Cost Management: SBI Report
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent report by the State Bank of India, approximately 4,000 listed Indian companies experienced a moderate 6% growth in revenue for the financial year 2024. Notably, these companies saw a significant increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) and profit after tax (PAT), which rose by 28% and 32% respectively.

The report highlighted a notable moderation in employee expenses, which grew by only 13% in FY24 compared to a 17% increase in FY23. This trend suggests that companies are strategically optimizing their wage bills while maintaining profitability. Over the past four years, these firms have consistently maintained an average EBIDTA margin of 22%, balancing employee costs with other expenditure components.

Through a detailed analysis using the weighted average contribution model, SBI's report indicated that employee expenses, alongside the cost of goods sold (COGS), significantly affect EBIDTA. In FY24, the negative contribution of employee expenses to EBIDTA growth declined to 7% from 8.6% in FY23, demonstrating improved cost management. Even in FY25's second quarter, listed firms reported a 7% EBIDTA growth while managing wage bill increases at a slower pace of 5.6%. Overall, Indian corporations appear to be carefully balancing growth, profits, and cost management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024