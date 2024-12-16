SWITCH Mobility Unveils Revolutionary Electric City Bus for a Greener Future

SWITCH Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and part of the Hinduja Group, has unveiled its latest innovation in electric transportation with the SWITCH EiV12. This low-floor electric city bus marks a significant advancement in sustainable urban transport, aiming to reshape the Indian market with its scalable battery capacity exceeding 400 kWh.

The official launch, attended by Minister Nitin Gadkari and industry dignitaries, highlighted the bus's cutting-edge features tailored for India's evolving road infrastructure. The SWITCH EiV12 prioritizes passenger comfort and safety with its low-floor design, making it accessible for passengers with disabilities and featuring designated spaces for women.

Globally, SWITCH Mobility is set to expand its market reach with the SWITCH E1 designed for Europe. This bus promises efficient and seamless commuter experiences with its lightweight construction and triple-door configuration. Both vehicles symbolize SWITCH Mobility's commitment to zero carbon emissions and sustainable mobility, with aspirations to drive electric vehicle adoption globally.

