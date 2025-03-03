Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Sees Slight Bump in Sales Amidst Domestic Challenges

Ashok Leyland reported a modest 2% increase in total sales in February, with 17,903 units sold. Despite a decline in domestic sales by 4% to 15,879 units, light commercial vehicle sales rose by 1%. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales faced a 7% dip in the domestic market.

Ashok Leyland Sees Slight Bump in Sales Amidst Domestic Challenges
Ashok Leyland, a prominent player in the commercial vehicle sector, registered a 2% year-on-year growth in total sales for February, reaching 17,903 units.

While February last year saw 17,632 units sold, this year marked a slight increase despite domestic challenges. The company's domestic sales suffered a 4% drop, amounting to 15,879 units compared to 16,619 in the previous year, according to their statement.

The biggest hit came in medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market, which saw a 7% decline to 10,110 units. In contrast, light commercial vehicle sales showed a 1% year-on-year rise, culminating in 5,769 units sold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

