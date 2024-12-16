Left Menu

AAFT University Celebrates 31 Years with Star-studded Alumni Meet

AAFT University marked 31 years of excellence with a grand Alumni Meet at Club Mumbai, Juhu. The event gathered distinguished alumni and celebrities from the Indian film industry, celebrating their achievements and fostering networking opportunities. Renowned personalities attended, highlighting AAFT's legacy in creative education and industry connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:46 IST
AAFT University Celebrates 31 Years with Star-studded Alumni Meet
AAFT University Hosts Star-Studded Alumni Meet in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Sandeep Marwah's AAFT University commemorated its 31st anniversary with a glittering Alumni Meet at Club Mumbai, Juhu, bringing together a plethora of distinguished alumni and prominent figures from the Indian film industry.

Renowned personalities including Manmohan Shetty, Shibashish Sarkar, and Mansingh Deep were among the attendees, along with Bollywood stars like Upasana Singh and Samiksha Bhatnagar.

The event celebrated the significant contributions of AAFT alumni to the film and entertainment sector, providing a vibrant platform for networking and inspiration, as well as highlighting AAFT's prominent role in creative arts education and industry linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024