AAFT University Celebrates 31 Years with Star-studded Alumni Meet

Dr. Sandeep Marwah's AAFT University commemorated its 31st anniversary with a glittering Alumni Meet at Club Mumbai, Juhu, bringing together a plethora of distinguished alumni and prominent figures from the Indian film industry.

Renowned personalities including Manmohan Shetty, Shibashish Sarkar, and Mansingh Deep were among the attendees, along with Bollywood stars like Upasana Singh and Samiksha Bhatnagar.

The event celebrated the significant contributions of AAFT alumni to the film and entertainment sector, providing a vibrant platform for networking and inspiration, as well as highlighting AAFT's prominent role in creative arts education and industry linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)