Strengthening Ties: India and Latin America Forge New Business Alliances

In a significant move towards enhancing economic cooperation, an interactive business conference was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Mexico City. Organized by the Ibero-America Trade Council alongside the Movastacon Foundation and India Mexico Business Chamber, the event aimed to bolster business ties between India and Latin American nations.

Key figures from Mexico's Ministry of Economy and business communities from both regions attended the event. A highlight was the appointment of Bijumon Gangadharan, Managing Partner of Relish Seafoods, as the Honorary Ambassador for the Ibero-America Trade Council in India. Mohit Srivastava of the Movastacon Foundation was also honored, marking a commitment to fostering economic partnerships.

Speeches underscored the potential for collaboration, with Gangadharan inviting Latin American businesses to explore opportunities in India. His leadership was lauded as instrumental in forging stronger economic ties. Discussions also focused on exploring new trade avenues and promoting sustainable growth models, demonstrating a shared vision for a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)