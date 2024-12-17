Left Menu

NIRI Propels India to Infrastructure Excellence and Global Network Rank Surge

The National Infrastructure Readiness Index (NIRI) has significantly contributed to infrastructure development and competitive federalism. Launched in 2024, it fosters state competition, improving infrastructure readiness. India's global position soared in the Network Readiness Index 2024, reaching 49th place, highlighting its technological progress and digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:38 IST
NIRI Propels India to Infrastructure Excellence and Global Network Rank Surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Infrastructure Readiness Index (NIRI) is being credited by the Finance Ministry for laying a robust foundation for India's infrastructure ambitions. Announced in the ministry's annual review on Tuesday, NIRI, launched in September 2024, aims to foster cooperative and competitive federalism in infrastructure development.

An official statement shared on X by the ministry revealed that the NIRI not only stimulates interstate competition but also focuses on central ministries and departments to boost their infrastructure performance. Its role as a developmental benchmark has become crucial in evolving the state's readiness and capacity for infrastructure growth.

Additionally, NIRI serves as an evaluation tool to rank the performance of states and Union Territories alongside infrastructure-centered ministries. The Network Readiness Index 2024 sees India climbing 11 spots to 49th, reflecting progress in technology, governance, and digital transformation, underlining India's advancing digital ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024