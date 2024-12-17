NIRI Propels India to Infrastructure Excellence and Global Network Rank Surge

The National Infrastructure Readiness Index (NIRI) is being credited by the Finance Ministry for laying a robust foundation for India's infrastructure ambitions. Announced in the ministry's annual review on Tuesday, NIRI, launched in September 2024, aims to foster cooperative and competitive federalism in infrastructure development.

An official statement shared on X by the ministry revealed that the NIRI not only stimulates interstate competition but also focuses on central ministries and departments to boost their infrastructure performance. Its role as a developmental benchmark has become crucial in evolving the state's readiness and capacity for infrastructure growth.

Additionally, NIRI serves as an evaluation tool to rank the performance of states and Union Territories alongside infrastructure-centered ministries. The Network Readiness Index 2024 sees India climbing 11 spots to 49th, reflecting progress in technology, governance, and digital transformation, underlining India's advancing digital ambitions.

