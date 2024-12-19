Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

The Bank of England is poised to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.75% on Thursday, in response to persistent inflationary pressures and a slowing economy. This cautious stance is aligned with a "gradual" approach to easing borrowing costs.

Recent data, including an unexpected increase in wage growth, has influenced financial markets to predict only a 50% probability of a rate cut by February 2025. Economists, however, see a quarter-point reduction on the horizon as early as February 6, followed by further cuts.

This approach contrasts with the European Central Bank, which has already reduced rates by 1 percentage point this year, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's more aggressive cuts. The BoE's reserved strategy reflects concerns about inflation and wage growth trends.

