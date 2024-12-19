Left Menu

Global Currencies in Flux: Dollar Peaks and Yen Dips Amid Central Bank Decisions

The dollar hit a two-year peak following the Federal Reserve's indication of slower rate cuts in 2025. The yen slid after the Bank of Japan held rates steady. The Federal Reserve's hawkish stance influenced markets worldwide, triggering currency fluctuations, while investors eye potential BOJ moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:15 IST
Global Currencies in Flux: Dollar Peaks and Yen Dips Amid Central Bank Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar experienced a slip on Thursday after reaching a two-year high, driven by the Federal Reserve's announcement of a slower pace in rate cuts for 2025. The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to maintain steady interest rates caused a significant decline in the yen amidst thin trading conditions pre-holiday.

The BOJ's rate decision followed Federal Reserve's hawkish tone, leaving investors anticipating more easing measures, but Governor Kazuo Ueda offered little new information during his post-meeting briefing. Investors remain cautious, awaiting further data to assess economic outcomes potentially influenced by U.S. policies.

Globally, currencies reacted to the Fed's unexpected stance, with the dollar index declining 0.25% after a significant surge. Meanwhile, the euro and British pound faced volatile shifts amid low trading volumes. Market analysts predict sustained dollar strength as global economic conditions unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024