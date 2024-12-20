Cocoa Market Meltdown: Hedge Funds Exit Trigger Volatility Surge

Amidst a record surge in cocoa prices, a dramatic shift in financial markets has seen hedge funds withdraw, leaving a trail of volatility in their wake. This departure has heavily impacted the pricing mechanisms from candy bars to hot chocolate.

The exit was triggered as hedge funds, pivotal in determining cocoa futures prices, retreated due to increased price swings undermining profitability. This has left a lasting strain on the market, causing liquidity to plummet and trading difficulties to escalate.

Global cocoa markets reached unprecedented volatility, notably impacting West African supply chains. Secondary financial products have emerged as potential alternatives, reshaping how industry players secure pricing and manage risk amidst a rapidly changing market landscape.

