Bihar Attracts Record Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore in Investment Proposals at Global Summit
The Bihar government announced record investment proposals totaling Rs 1.81 lakh crore from various sectors, including renewable energy and manufacturing, at the Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit. Key investors include Sun Petrochemicals and Adani Group, with plans to propel Bihar's industrial growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:20 IST
The Bihar government has reported a record-breaking response from corporate investors, unveiling investment proposals worth nearly Rs 1.81 lakh crore across various sectors.
At the Bihar Business Connect 2024 global summit, Industries Secretary Bandana Preyashi confirmed agreements for 423 new units.
The investments, primarily in renewable energy, underscore Bihar's ambition to become an industrial powerhouse.
