Left Menu

Bihar Attracts Record Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore in Investment Proposals at Global Summit

The Bihar government announced record investment proposals totaling Rs 1.81 lakh crore from various sectors, including renewable energy and manufacturing, at the Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit. Key investors include Sun Petrochemicals and Adani Group, with plans to propel Bihar's industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:20 IST
Bihar Attracts Record Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore in Investment Proposals at Global Summit
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has reported a record-breaking response from corporate investors, unveiling investment proposals worth nearly Rs 1.81 lakh crore across various sectors.

At the Bihar Business Connect 2024 global summit, Industries Secretary Bandana Preyashi confirmed agreements for 423 new units.

The investments, primarily in renewable energy, underscore Bihar's ambition to become an industrial powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024