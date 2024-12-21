Tragedy Strikes in Brazil: Bus-Truck Collision Claims Over 30 Lives

A tragic incident unfolded early Saturday in Brazil as a bus collided with a truck and burst into flames, killing more than 30 people, according to the fire department.

The collision occurred on a major highway near Teofilo Otoni, Minas Gerais. The fire department reported that between 32 and 35 fatalities, including at least one child, have been estimated. The exact number of dead remains uncertain due to the severely burned condition of the bodies.

The investigation into the accident's cause continues, with the Civil Police set to conduct comprehensive forensic work. Initial reports suggested a tire blowout led to the crash, but witness accounts also pointed to a granite block from the truck falling onto the road. Only a forensic investigation will determine the true cause.

