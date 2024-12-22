Tragic Ferry Accident in Congo: A Growing Crisis on the Burisa River

A devastating tragedy struck the Burisa River in Congo as a ferry carrying residents home for Christmas capsized, resulting in 38 confirmed deaths and leaving over 100 individuals missing. Local officials and eyewitnesses reported that the ferry was significantly overloaded at the time of the accident, a recurrent issue that has long plagued water transportation in the region.

The ill-fated ferry was one of several vessels in a convoy traveling northeast, having made stops at multiple ports, including Ingende and Loolo, en route to Boende. Ingende's mayor, Joseph Joseph Kangolingoli, emphasized the potential casualties aboard, suggesting more than 400 passengers might have been on the ferry. The incident comes on the heels of another tragic capsizing just days earlier, which claimed 25 lives in the same region.

Despite ongoing warnings from Congolese officials about the dangers of overloading, compliance with safety measures remains low. Many residents in remote areas rely on these ferries due to limited and costly alternatives. This latest disaster underscores the urgency of improving transportation safety to prevent further loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)