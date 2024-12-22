Left Menu

Auro Sundram's Major Investment: Bihar's Starch Manufacturing Boom

Auro Sundram International Pvt Ltd is set to invest Rs 250 crore in a starch manufacturing plant in Araria, Bihar, aiming for it to be operational by March 2027. The company, already involved in maize processing, targets supplying various industries with starch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Auro Sundram International Pvt Ltd has announced plans to invest approximately Rs 250 crore in establishing a starch manufacturing plant in Bihar's Araria district. The company's Director, Ashok Kumar Choudhary, made this declaration at the recent Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit.

Currently, the company operates a maize processing plant in Forbesganj, Araria, which supplies maize grits to FMCG companies and floating fish feeds to aquaculture farmers. The new starch plant, boasting a daily capacity of 500 tonnes, is scheduled to commence operations by March 2027.

Choudhary highlighted the abundant maize crop production in North Bihar, emphasizing business opportunities in the region's food processing sector. The project is planned to be financed through equity and debt, contributing to a targeted annual revenue of Rs 125 crore. Notably, the Bihar government's incentives are a driving factor in encouraging industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

