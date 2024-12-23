Tragic Plane Crash in Tourist Hub of Gramado

A small aircraft, carrying 10 individuals, tragically crashed into commercial establishments in the heart of Gramado, a prominent tourist city in southern Brazil. Officials from the state government confirmed that all passengers died, including the owner-pilot, Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, and his family members.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor, Eduardo Leite, reported 17 injuries on the ground, with 12 individuals still hospitalized, including two in critical condition. The twin-engine Piper PA-42-1000, manufactured in 1990, took off from nearby Canela under adverse weather conditions, heading toward Jundiai, Sao Paulo.

The crash happened just days before the Christmas holiday, a period of significant tourist activity in Gramado, known for its festive decorations. The incident casts a shadow following severe floods earlier this year that impacted the region's economy. The Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa) is investigating the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)