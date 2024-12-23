Google's Search Tweak Earns European Airlines' Approval
Alphabet's Google has implemented changes to its search result formats to meet EU tech regulations, gaining approval from Airlines for Europe. The adjustments aim to adhere to the Digital Markets Act by preventing the prioritization of Google’s own services, amidst mixed demands from various businesses.
Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, is making significant alterations to its search result formats to align with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, garnering support from the airline industry.
The changes were prompted by conflicting demands from several sectors, including airlines and price-comparison sites, as Google seeks to prevent favoring its products and evade hefty fines.
Airlines for Europe, a lobbying group representing major carriers like Air France KLM and Lufthansa, has praised the move, supporting the horizontal layout for search boxes and advocating for uniform pricing displays.
