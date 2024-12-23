Left Menu

Google's Search Tweak Earns European Airlines' Approval

Alphabet's Google has implemented changes to its search result formats to meet EU tech regulations, gaining approval from Airlines for Europe. The adjustments aim to adhere to the Digital Markets Act by preventing the prioritization of Google’s own services, amidst mixed demands from various businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, is making significant alterations to its search result formats to align with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, garnering support from the airline industry.

The changes were prompted by conflicting demands from several sectors, including airlines and price-comparison sites, as Google seeks to prevent favoring its products and evade hefty fines.

Airlines for Europe, a lobbying group representing major carriers like Air France KLM and Lufthansa, has praised the move, supporting the horizontal layout for search boxes and advocating for uniform pricing displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

