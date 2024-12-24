Left Menu

Siam Cement BigBloc Bags Major Order for Micron Semiconductor Unit

Siam Cement BigBloc Construction, a joint venture between BigBloc Construction and SCG International, secured a significant order from Tata Project. They will supply AAC panels for Micron's semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. The project, worth Rs 4.5 crore, marks their first major order post-plant commissioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:17 IST
Siam Cement BigBloc Construction, a joint venture of BigBloc Construction Ltd and SCG International from Thailand, has clinched a lucrative order from Tata Project. This deal involves supplying materials for Micron's semiconductor plant located in Sanand, Gujarat, according to a recent statement.

The contract with Tata Projects Ltd entails the provision and installation of AAC panels at Micron India's semiconductor facility in Sanand, as confirmed by BigBloc Construction. The agreement, valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore, calls for the delivery of 100 mm AAC panels within a three-month timeframe. These panels will be steel-reinforced and vary in length from 2 meters to 6 meters, as detailed in the statement.

This marks the first substantial order for the joint venture after initiating operations at their AAC wall plant in Kheda, Gujarat. The plant, which required a Rs 65-crore investment, boasts an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh cubic metres for producing large-format AAC wall products.

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

