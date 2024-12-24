Siam Cement BigBloc Bags Major Order for Micron Semiconductor Unit

Siam Cement BigBloc Construction, a joint venture of BigBloc Construction Ltd and SCG International from Thailand, has clinched a lucrative order from Tata Project. This deal involves supplying materials for Micron's semiconductor plant located in Sanand, Gujarat, according to a recent statement.

The contract with Tata Projects Ltd entails the provision and installation of AAC panels at Micron India's semiconductor facility in Sanand, as confirmed by BigBloc Construction. The agreement, valued at approximately Rs 4.5 crore, calls for the delivery of 100 mm AAC panels within a three-month timeframe. These panels will be steel-reinforced and vary in length from 2 meters to 6 meters, as detailed in the statement.

This marks the first substantial order for the joint venture after initiating operations at their AAC wall plant in Kheda, Gujarat. The plant, which required a Rs 65-crore investment, boasts an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh cubic metres for producing large-format AAC wall products.

