Left Menu

Vertex Global Services to Boost Local Talent Pool with 4,000 Language Expert Jobs

Vertex Global Services plans to hire 4,000 language experts from India's Tier II and Tier III cities within 3 to 5 years to enhance customer experience and tackle employment challenges faced by the youth. The company offers proficiency in over 40 languages to clients worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:08 IST
Vertex Global Services to Boost Local Talent Pool with 4,000 Language Expert Jobs
  • Country:
  • India

Vertex Global Services, headquartered in New York, announced on Tuesday its strategy to hire 4,000 language experts from India's Tier II and Tier III cities over the next three to five years. The move aims to improve customer experience and address employment challenges in these regions.

According to Vertex Global Services, 60 percent of Indian graduates seek job opportunities by relocating from smaller cities to Tier I cities. By expanding its operations in these areas, the company intends to recruit language experts and leverage local talent for innovation and cost-efficient operations.

Gagan Arora, CEO of Vertex Global Services, highlighted the advantages for companies setting up presence in smaller cities, citing talent availability, infrastructure benefits, and economic growth potential. The company's expansion will contribute to job creation and regional development, enhancing proficiency in over 40 languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024