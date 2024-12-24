Vertex Global Services to Boost Local Talent Pool with 4,000 Language Expert Jobs

Vertex Global Services, headquartered in New York, announced on Tuesday its strategy to hire 4,000 language experts from India's Tier II and Tier III cities over the next three to five years. The move aims to improve customer experience and address employment challenges in these regions.

According to Vertex Global Services, 60 percent of Indian graduates seek job opportunities by relocating from smaller cities to Tier I cities. By expanding its operations in these areas, the company intends to recruit language experts and leverage local talent for innovation and cost-efficient operations.

Gagan Arora, CEO of Vertex Global Services, highlighted the advantages for companies setting up presence in smaller cities, citing talent availability, infrastructure benefits, and economic growth potential. The company's expansion will contribute to job creation and regional development, enhancing proficiency in over 40 languages.

