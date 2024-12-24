Left Menu

Jharkhand Govt Approves DA Hike

The Jharkhand government increased the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners to 53%, benefiting over three lakh individuals. The cabinet also approved a significant investment in a new education and research university under PM-USHA, indicating a focus on the state's developmental future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:53 IST
The Jharkhand government has announced an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees from 50% to 53% of their basic pay, starting July 1, as confirmed by an official.

This DA adjustment also applies to the dearness relief for pensioners in the state. The decision, made at a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, aims to benefit over three lakh employees and retirees.

Additionally, the cabinet approved Rs 99.56 crore for a multi-disciplinary education and research university at Vinoba Bhave University, an initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), to promote visionary educational development in Jharkhand.

