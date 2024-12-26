Sailing into Sustainability: Electric Ferry Services to Launch by 2025

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Thursday announced the upcoming launch of electric ferry services connecting Mumbai and the port, set to commence in January 2025. This initiative is part of the Green Port initiative aimed at reducing emissions.

According to the JNPA statement, the new ferry service is expected to reduce journey times to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port by 20 minutes while prioritizing passenger comfort with air-conditioned seating. This move aligns with the authority's commitment to sustainability and efficiency.

These 12-metre ferries, constructed from fibre reinforced polymer materials, will travel at speeds of up to 12 knots while accommodating 20-24 passengers. An easy online ticketing system aims to streamline the travel experience. The ferries will operate from the Gateway of India and Bhaucha Dakka to JNP during different seasons.

