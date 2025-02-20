India's Green Maritime Revolution: Leading the Charge Towards Sustainable Seas

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has announced ambitious new legislation aimed at boosting maritime sustainability in India. Speaking at the Green Shipping Conclave 2025, Sonowal unveiled the upcoming Coastal Shipping and Merchant Shipping Bills, designed to enforce stronger environmental standards and compliance measures.

Sonowal emphasized India's leadership in sustainable maritime practices, noting that the new bills will not only align with global standards but also set them. These steps are part of a broader effort to transform the maritime sector with green port infrastructure and alternative fuel investments, supported by a Rs 25,000-crore maritime development fund introduced in the Union Budget 2025-26.

The conclave served as a significant event for policy dialogue and collaboration among key industry stakeholders. Junior Minister Shantanu Thakur confirmed India's commitment to decarbonizing the maritime sector through clean energy, sustainable ports, and innovative shipbuilding, projecting India as a regional hub for green energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)