RBI Report 2023-2024: Indian Banks Thrive Amid Upward Profitability Trend

The Reserve Bank of India reports sustained profitability in banks for the sixth consecutive year in 2023-24. Key highlights include asset quality improvement, robust credit growth, and a strong capital to risk-weighted assets ratio. The non-banking financial sector also witnessed significant credit expansion with improved asset quality.

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Reserve Bank of India's latest report reveals that banks in India have maintained an upward profitability trend for the sixth consecutive year, spanning 2023-24. Even in the first half of 2024-25, the return on assets is pinned at 1.4%, and return on equity at 14.6%.

According to the RBI, robust credit growth has played a pivotal role in expanding the consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks in 2023-24. This balance sheet is a comprehensive financial statement showcasing liabilities, assets, equity, income, expenses, and cash flows. The report also underscores that the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of these banks clocked in at 16.8% as of September 2024, meeting stringent regulatory standards.

The apex bank remarked on the improved asset quality, with the gross non-performing assets ratio plummeting to a 13-year low of 2.7% at March-end 2024, and further to 2.5% by September-end 2024. Alongside, urban co-operative banks saw their balance sheets expand, culminating in improved asset quality for a third consecutive year, and bolstered capital reserves and profitability.

The non-banking financial companies sector observed notable credit growth despite a contraction in unsecured lending. With gross non-performing assets ratio falling to 3.4% by September 2024 and strong capital reserves in place, the financial stability remained intact, per the RBI report highlights.

