RBI Report 2023-2024: Indian Banks Thrive Amid Upward Profitability Trend

The Reserve Bank of India's latest report reveals that banks in India have maintained an upward profitability trend for the sixth consecutive year, spanning 2023-24. Even in the first half of 2024-25, the return on assets is pinned at 1.4%, and return on equity at 14.6%.

According to the RBI, robust credit growth has played a pivotal role in expanding the consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks in 2023-24. This balance sheet is a comprehensive financial statement showcasing liabilities, assets, equity, income, expenses, and cash flows. The report also underscores that the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of these banks clocked in at 16.8% as of September 2024, meeting stringent regulatory standards.

The apex bank remarked on the improved asset quality, with the gross non-performing assets ratio plummeting to a 13-year low of 2.7% at March-end 2024, and further to 2.5% by September-end 2024. Alongside, urban co-operative banks saw their balance sheets expand, culminating in improved asset quality for a third consecutive year, and bolstered capital reserves and profitability.

The non-banking financial companies sector observed notable credit growth despite a contraction in unsecured lending. With gross non-performing assets ratio falling to 3.4% by September 2024 and strong capital reserves in place, the financial stability remained intact, per the RBI report highlights.

