Azerbaijan Airlines Flight Downed by Russian Defense

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed in Kazakhstan, reportedly downed by a Russian air defense system. The crash killed 38 people and occurred after the flight diverted from its route. Investigations by Russian, Azerbaijani, and Kazakhstani officials are underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:34 IST
An Azerbaijan Airlines flight tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, with sources pointing to a Russian air defense system as the cause, according to Reuters. The Embraer passenger jet diverted from its original route, resulting in the deaths of 38 individuals.

The flight, designated J2-8243, initially journeyed from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, but veered off course, ultimately crashing near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Russia's aviation authorities suggested a bird strike could have triggered the emergency, although specific details remain undisclosed.

In the wake of the incident, officials from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan have initiated thorough investigations to uncover the underlying reasons for the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

