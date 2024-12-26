Azerbaijan Airlines Flight Downed by Russian Defense

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, with sources pointing to a Russian air defense system as the cause, according to Reuters. The Embraer passenger jet diverted from its original route, resulting in the deaths of 38 individuals.

The flight, designated J2-8243, initially journeyed from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, but veered off course, ultimately crashing near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Russia's aviation authorities suggested a bird strike could have triggered the emergency, although specific details remain undisclosed.

In the wake of the incident, officials from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan have initiated thorough investigations to uncover the underlying reasons for the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)