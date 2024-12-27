Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Symphony

Manmohan Singh, as India's newly-appointed finance minister in 1991, was the architect behind economic reforms that pulled India from financial despair. Confronted by criticism within his party, Singh defended his policy changes, which ultimately positioned India on a path of global prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:04 IST
Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Symphony
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, the visionary architect of India’s 1991 economic reforms, successfully led the country through a tumultuous financial period, which transformed India into an emerging global power. Singh, who was then the newly-appointed finance minister under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, faced significant challenges in ensuring acceptance of his bold budgetary changes.

The iconic reforms, central to his Union Budget of 1991, rescued India from near bankruptcy and reset its trajectory on the world stage. In a bid to control the narrative, Singh made an unexpected appearance at a press briefing on July 25, 1991, just a day after presenting his reforms, ensuring that his pro-market message reached the public without distortion.

Amidst intense controversy and criticism from Congress party ranks, Singh stood firm amidst calls for rollbacks, with only a few supporters like Mani Shankar Aiyar and Nathuram Mirdha cheering his efforts. Ultimately, Singh’s steadfastness and political prowess resulted in key economic measures being retained, showcasing a prime example of political economy at work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024