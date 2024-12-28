Left Menu

Zydus Wellness Faces GST Demand in IP Rights Acquisition

Zydus Wellness Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus Wellness Products Ltd, has been served a GST demand of Rs 56.33 crore by the tax authority. The demand relates to the acquisition of intellectual property rights from Heinz Italia S.P.A., covering the pre-acquisition period before January 2019. The company is assessing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:54 IST
Zydus Wellness Faces GST Demand in IP Rights Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Wellness Ltd announced on Saturday that its subsidiary, Zydus Wellness Products Ltd (ZWPL), has received a Rs 56.33 crore GST demand from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence's Surat Zonal Unit. The demand includes interest and a potential penalty.

The tax demand pertains to the acquisition of intellectual property rights from Heinz Italia S.P.A. by Heinz India Pvt Ltd, which has now merged with ZWPL. The disputed tax period predates the merger completed in January 2019, as stated in a regulatory filing by the company.

ZWPL believes there is substantial merit in their case and is currently examining the intimation in detail to determine next steps. The company ensures there will be no immediate impact on operations, with potential liabilities indemnifiable by Heinz Italia S.P.A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024