Super Crop Safe Launches Game-Changing Super Gold WP+ for Sustainable Farming

Super Crop Safe Ltd., a prominent agrochemical and biotechnology company from Ahmedabad, has launched Super Gold WP+, a revolutionary bio-fertilizer intended to significantly cut down on chemical fertilizers like urea and DAP while enhancing crop yields.

The company's innovative offering, developed in its advanced Bio-Technology Division, builds upon the successful Super Gold line and features an inoculant mycorrhiza blend that promotes better root growth and nutrient absorption.

With plans to expand its product range across key Indian states, Super Crop Safe Ltd. underscores its dedication to research-driven sustainable agriculture, aiming to balance productivity with environmental responsibility in the farming sector.

