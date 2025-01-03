Germany's Labor Market Faces Challenges Amid Economic Slowdown
Germany's unemployment figures rose by 10,000 to 2.87 million in December, less than expected. With economic difficulties persisting, unemployment is forecasted to exceed 3 million in 2025. Job availability decreased, reflecting weakened labor demand. Economic indicators suggest stagnation in employment levels for the foreseeable future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:00 IST
The latest data from Germany's federal labor office indicate a smaller-than-expected increase in unemployment figures for December, rising by 10,000 to a total of 2.87 million, contrary to Reuters analysts' projection of a 15,000 rise.
Labor office head Andrea Nahles pointed out that the seasonal trend of increased unemployment was intensified by economic stagnation, with the rate rising to 6.0% in 2024 from 5.7% in 2023.
Despite a constant seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.1%, experts predict a rise beyond 3 million unemployed by 2025, as job openings shrank significantly, signaling subdued labor demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Surges Amid Fed's Hawkish Outlook, Currencies Tumble
Sweden's Riksbank Shifts to Caution: Interest Rate Moves and Economic Outlook
Equity Market Outlook 2025: Preparing for Moderate Returns
RBI Board Reviews Economic Outlook under New Governor
U.S. Markets Face Mixed Signals as Rate Outlook Shifts