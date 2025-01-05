Inauguration of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: A Leap in Urban Commuting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 13-kilometer stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Sunday, extending from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

The Prime Minister joined passengers aboard a Namo Bharat train for the inauguration journey, engaging with the public and children during the ride. This event marked the first appearance of Namo Bharat trains within the national capital.

Spanning 55 kilometers with 11 stations from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, the RRTS corridor is now operational, providing commuters with train services every 15 minutes. Standard class fares are set at Rs 150, while premium class tickets cost Rs 225. The segment between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot was earlier inaugurated by Modi last October.

(With inputs from agencies.)