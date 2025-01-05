Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate Historic Jammu Railway Division

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the newly formed Jammu railway division, marking a significant milestone in train service management in Northern India. This new division fulfills a regional demand and precedes the anticipated Katra-Kashmir train service inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to virtually inaugurate the newly established Jammu railway division, signifying a major milestone in the management of train services in the northern region of India. The division was created to fulfill a longstanding demand of the local population.

This development precedes the highly anticipated inauguration of train services to Kashmir from Katra, with a final trial scheduled for Tuesday. The Jammu event will witness the presence of key dignitaries such as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh is also expected to attend.

The establishment of the Jammu division involves the reorganization of the Firozpur Division, overseeing operations over critical rail projects including the country's first cable-stayed rail bridge and the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River. This division is set to include advanced facilities, utilizing the full extent of Information Technology.

