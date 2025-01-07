ASK Property Fund and Sotheby's Launch Rs 1,000 Crore Luxury Real Estate Investment Platform

ASK Property Fund and India Sotheby's International Realty have unveiled a Rs 1,000-crore equity fund aimed at luxury residential projects across India. This initiative marks a milestone as the country's first luxury real estate investment platform, dubbed ASK Curated Luxury Assets Fund.

The collaboration between ASK Property Fund, backed by Blackstone's ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, and luxury real estate brand Sotheby's, is expected to leverage the strong economic fundamentals of India. It seeks to attract diverse investors, including family offices, high-net-worth individuals, banks, and financial institutions.

As co-sponsors, ASK Property and Sotheby's aim to capitalize on the luxury market's growth. The fund, registered as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund under SEBI regulations, targets superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in prime urban and sought-after second-home locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)