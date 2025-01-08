UniHealth Expands Horizons: New Multi-Specialty Hospital in India

UniHealth Hospitals Limited, under its UMC Hospitals Group brand, has unveiled plans to launch its first multi-specialty hospital in India. Set for Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, this establishment solidifies UniHealth's entry into the Indian healthcare sector, endorsing its pledge to provide 'Quality Healthcare to All.'

The UMC Hospital, scheduled to commence operations by April 2025, will boast 60 beds and modern medical amenities. This includes intensive care units, a cardiac lab, and modular operating rooms, all aimed at meeting the healthcare needs of Navi Mumbai and its neighboring areas. This expansion aligns with UniHealth's broader objectives to install five additional hospitals in western India, adding vital capacity to the nation's healthcare system.

Drawing from its successful establishments in Africa, such as UMC Victoria Hospital in Uganda, UniHealth seeks to replicate its healthcare excellence in India. With the facility's advanced technology and focus on patient well-being, UniHealth Founder Dr. Akshay Parmar highlighted their commitment to making healthcare both advanced and accessible. The facility also anticipates fostering international healthcare collaborations, bridging gaps between Indian and African medical services to ensure comprehensive patient care worldwide.

