Left Menu

hBits Revolutionizes Real Estate Investment with Rs 40 Crore Funding

hBits, a platform for fractional ownership of commercial real estate, has raised Rs 40 crore in Series A funding from Capricon Realty, part of the Thackersey Group. The funds will enhance its AI technology platform and expand its reach, democratizing access to quality real estate investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:11 IST
hBits Revolutionizes Real Estate Investment with Rs 40 Crore Funding
  • Country:
  • India

hBits, a pioneering platform in fractional ownership of commercial real estate, has successfully secured Rs 40 crore from Capricon Realty Private Ltd, a Thackersey Group entity, in its Series A funding round. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

According to hBits, the procured funds are aimed at enhancing its AI-driven technology platform, expanding territorial presence, and providing high-value investment opportunities to a broader audience. The Thackersey Group boasts a legacy of 150 years, significantly contributing to Mumbai's business and cultural sectors.

Raoul Thackersey emphasized the group's commitment to progressive investments, highlighting the potential of SM REITs to democratize Grade-A commercial real estate ownership nationwide. hBits founder, Shiv Parekh, likens this innovation to mutual funds in stock markets, aiming to triple assets under management by the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025