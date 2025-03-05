Smriti Irani Advocates for Gender Equity in AI Technology

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani called for urgent action to ensure gender equity in technology during her address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Conference on Women Empowerment.

Irani highlighted systemic biases within AI systems, citing research indicating that 44% of AI systems are not gender-inclusive. She provided examples showing how women face discrimination in AI-driven financial systems, and urged stakeholders to prioritize digital equity as key to women's empowerment.

Despite India's progress in financial inclusion initiatives, Irani pointed out persistent disparities. She urged the nation to lead in achieving tech equity and spotlighted the underrepresentation of women in AI leadership roles globally.

