Smriti Irani Advocates for Gender Equity in AI Technology

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani stresses the need for gender equity in technology to achieve true parity. Speaking at a conference, she highlighted biases in AI systems and urged stakeholders to focus on digital equity. Irani praised India's progress but noted ongoing disparities in financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:02 IST
technology
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani called for urgent action to ensure gender equity in technology during her address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Conference on Women Empowerment.

Irani highlighted systemic biases within AI systems, citing research indicating that 44% of AI systems are not gender-inclusive. She provided examples showing how women face discrimination in AI-driven financial systems, and urged stakeholders to prioritize digital equity as key to women's empowerment.

Despite India's progress in financial inclusion initiatives, Irani pointed out persistent disparities. She urged the nation to lead in achieving tech equity and spotlighted the underrepresentation of women in AI leadership roles globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

