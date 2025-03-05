Smriti Irani Advocates for Gender Equity in AI Technology
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani stresses the need for gender equity in technology to achieve true parity. Speaking at a conference, she highlighted biases in AI systems and urged stakeholders to focus on digital equity. Irani praised India's progress but noted ongoing disparities in financial inclusion.
- Country:
- India
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani called for urgent action to ensure gender equity in technology during her address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Conference on Women Empowerment.
Irani highlighted systemic biases within AI systems, citing research indicating that 44% of AI systems are not gender-inclusive. She provided examples showing how women face discrimination in AI-driven financial systems, and urged stakeholders to prioritize digital equity as key to women's empowerment.
Despite India's progress in financial inclusion initiatives, Irani pointed out persistent disparities. She urged the nation to lead in achieving tech equity and spotlighted the underrepresentation of women in AI leadership roles globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi's New Chief Minister: A New Era for Women Empowerment
History Made: Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM Sparks a New Era for Women Empowerment
SEBI's New Investor Charter: Boosting Financial Inclusion and Protection
Rekha Gupta's Inauguration Signals New Era of Women Empowerment in Delhi
Corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, clean drinking water focus areas of govt: L-G Saxena.