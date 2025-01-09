Emerging Markets Navigate Currency Turbulence Amid U.S. Rate Uncertainty

On Thursday, numerous emerging market currencies faltered against the dollar, while European equities showed greater resilience compared to their Asian counterparts. Investors are evaluating the ramifications of potential U.S. interest rate hikes and aggressive tariff plans under President-elect Donald Trump.

The MSCI index tracking emerging market currencies dipped by 0.1%, with its stock index dropping 0.4%, a level unseen since September due to significant losses on Asian exchanges. However, Central European stock markets remained steady, with Poland's main index flat, the PX Prague-SE index rising 0.4%, and Hungary's index inching up by 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the uptick in U.S. Treasury yields is adding to global borrowing costs, affecting bond yields in emerging markets as well. Chief emerging market strategist Arthur Budaghyan from BCA Research noted a potential rise in the U.S. dollar, which could pressure local and USD bond yields, thereby impacting share prices.

