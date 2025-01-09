Left Menu

Emerging Markets Navigate Currency Turbulence Amid U.S. Rate Uncertainty

Emerging markets face currency struggles against the dollar as investors ponder U.S. interest rates and potential tariffs under President-elect Trump. While Asian stocks suffered losses, Central European equities mostly remained stable. U.S. Treasury yields rose, impacting global borrowing costs and influencing emerging market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:40 IST
Emerging Markets Navigate Currency Turbulence Amid U.S. Rate Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, numerous emerging market currencies faltered against the dollar, while European equities showed greater resilience compared to their Asian counterparts. Investors are evaluating the ramifications of potential U.S. interest rate hikes and aggressive tariff plans under President-elect Donald Trump.

The MSCI index tracking emerging market currencies dipped by 0.1%, with its stock index dropping 0.4%, a level unseen since September due to significant losses on Asian exchanges. However, Central European stock markets remained steady, with Poland's main index flat, the PX Prague-SE index rising 0.4%, and Hungary's index inching up by 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the uptick in U.S. Treasury yields is adding to global borrowing costs, affecting bond yields in emerging markets as well. Chief emerging market strategist Arthur Budaghyan from BCA Research noted a potential rise in the U.S. dollar, which could pressure local and USD bond yields, thereby impacting share prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025