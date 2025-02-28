Left Menu

Euro Area Sees Borrowing Costs Fall Amid Growth Concerns

Euro area borrowing costs are falling as investors anticipate European Central Bank rate cuts due to economic growth concerns. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump's proposed tariffs on European goods add trade war fears. The German election and fiscal spending could influence future economic stability.

Updated: 28-02-2025 13:02 IST
Euro area borrowing costs were set for a weekly decline as investors on Friday increased their wagers on future rate cuts by the European Central Bank. This shift comes amid growing concerns over the economic growth prospects of the euro bloc.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal of a 25% 'reciprocal' tariff on European automobiles and other goods has escalated apprehensions about a potential trade war. German election victor Friedrich Merz has dismissed the idea of swiftly easing state borrowing restrictions, as U.S. Treasury yields dipped due to weak economic data.

Analysts suggest that a boost in fiscal spending in Germany could invigorate the euro area's economy. The benchmark German 10-year bond yield decreased by 2 basis points to 2.396%, hitting a fresh 2-1/2-week low, down by 5 points for the week. The 2-year yield, more sensitive to ECB policy changes, fell by one basis point to 2.03%. Investors are now betting on a European Central Bank deposit rate cut to 1.87% in December, suggesting three 25 basis point reductions, with almost a 50% chance of a fourth. Last week, the projected deposit rate was 1.97%.

