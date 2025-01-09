NRAI Takes Stand Against Zomato and Swiggy's Quick Commerce Strategy

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is challenging the actions of food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy, accusing them of market monopolization through private labelling initiatives. NRAI plans to file regulatory complaints and pursue legal action to maintain an equitable playing field.

NRAI President Sagar Daryani highlighted concerns over the companies' use of separate platforms, Blinkit Bistro and Swiggy Snacc. He emphasized that while Zomato and Swiggy started as neutral marketplaces, their direct involvement in food delivery harms the restaurant industry.

According to NRAI, the strategy adopted by Zomato and Swiggy not only impacts market fairness but also poses legal concerns under the Copyright Act. The restaurant body is committed to defending the interests of restaurants across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)