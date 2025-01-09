Left Menu

NRAI Takes Stand Against Zomato and Swiggy's Quick Commerce Strategy

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is opposing the private labelling initiatives by Zomato and Swiggy in quick commerce food delivery. NRAI plans to file complaints with regulatory authorities and initiate legal action, citing concerns over market neutrality and the impact on restaurants.

NRAI President Sagar Daryani highlighted concerns over the companies' use of separate platforms, Blinkit Bistro and Swiggy Snacc. He emphasized that while Zomato and Swiggy started as neutral marketplaces, their direct involvement in food delivery harms the restaurant industry.

According to NRAI, the strategy adopted by Zomato and Swiggy not only impacts market fairness but also poses legal concerns under the Copyright Act. The restaurant body is committed to defending the interests of restaurants across India.

