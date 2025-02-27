Blinkit Revolutionizes Quick Commerce with 10-Minute Apple Deliveries
Blinkit has begun delivering Apple products like MacBook Air and iPad in 10 minutes in several Indian cities. Despite current financial losses, the company expects continued short-term deficits. CEO Albinder Dhindsa emphasizes strong consumer adoption amid growing competition, expecting temporary impacts on profit margins.
Blinkit, a prominent player in the quick commerce sector, has initiated a new service offering Apple products such as the MacBook Air, iPad, and AirPods with a delivery time of just 10 minutes in selected Indian cities, revealed founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa in a recent update.
In a social media post, Dhindsa outlined the expansion, indicating that consumers can now receive a range of Apple products swiftly in major urban centers including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and several others.
Despite facing a Rs 103 crore loss in the last quarter of 2024 attributed to strategic growth investments, Zomato-owned Blinkit affirms that such financial setbacks are expected and plans to sustain its rapid market development strategy.
