Blinkit Revolutionizes Quick Commerce with 10-Minute Apple Deliveries

Blinkit, a prominent player in the quick commerce sector, has initiated a new service offering Apple products such as the MacBook Air, iPad, and AirPods with a delivery time of just 10 minutes in selected Indian cities, revealed founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa in a recent update.

In a social media post, Dhindsa outlined the expansion, indicating that consumers can now receive a range of Apple products swiftly in major urban centers including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and several others.

Despite facing a Rs 103 crore loss in the last quarter of 2024 attributed to strategic growth investments, Zomato-owned Blinkit affirms that such financial setbacks are expected and plans to sustain its rapid market development strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)