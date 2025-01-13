Left Menu

Fitch: India's Steady GDP Growth to Bolster Corporate Credit Access by FY26

Fitch Ratings predicts India's GDP growth, improved banking health, and potential 2025 interest-rate cuts will enhance corporate credit access by FY26. Though fiscal improvements are expected, risks like energy price surges and geopolitical issues may pose challenges. Energy, IT, and telecom sectors will experience varying growth trajectories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:20 IST
Fitch: India's Steady GDP Growth to Bolster Corporate Credit Access by FY26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fitch Ratings has announced that India's steady GDP growth, improved banking sector health, and anticipated interest-rate cuts in 2025 are poised to facilitate credit access for corporations in the financial year of 2026. The strengthening credit metrics are projected to be driven by wider EBITDA margins, despite elevated capital expenditure.

However, significant risks linger, including potential energy price hikes due to geopolitical tensions, pressure on the Indian rupee, and protectionist trade measures affecting exports. The Reserve Bank of India's likely interest rate cuts in 2025 follow its recent policy changes, such as the cash reserve ratio reduction.

Fitch forecasts minimal sales growth for corporates, particularly due to decreasing oil and gas prices, while sectors like infrastructure, telecom, and pharmaceuticals may see more stable demand. IT services and automotive industries expect moderate sales increases, influenced by consumer spending patterns and global economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025