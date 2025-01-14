Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Alberta's Premier Stands Firm Against Trump's Trade Threats

Alberta's Premier, Danielle Smith, refuses to halt energy exports to the US despite Trump's tariff threats. Meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Smith emphasizes the importance of US-Canada trade relations. She stresses the need for practical discussions and warns against empty threats that harm both economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 14-01-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 03:10 IST
Tariff Tensions: Alberta's Premier Stands Firm Against Trump's Trade Threats
Danielle Smith
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a firm stance against impending trade tensions, Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith has declared her province's unwillingness to curb energy shipments to the US, rebuffing threats from US President-elect Donald Trump to impose significant tariffs on Canadian goods. Smith's comments come after a strategic meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, attended alongside Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary.

'Oil and gas are provincial assets, primarily belonging to Alberta, and we won't support actions threatening our economic interests,' Smith emphasized. This statement underscores the intricate economic tapestry between the two nations, especially given Trump's continued narrative framing the US trade deficit with Canada as a liability, despite the vital resource exchanges.

With Canada supplying nearly a quarter of the US's oil consumption daily, Smith urged dialogue grounded in actionable policies over hollow threats, advocating for preserving tariff-free trade for the benefit of both economies. As tensions mount, Canadian officials contemplate retaliatory tariffs on select US imports. This discourse takes place amid Canada's leadership transition, which according to Smith, weakens its negotiating position with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025