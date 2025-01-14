Riding High: Auto Dispatches Surge Amid Positive Consumer Sentiments

The auto industry witnessed a remarkable rise in dispatches to dealers, achieving a 12% increase last year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The surge was largely attributed to buoyant consumer sentiment and demand for two-wheelers.

Across various categories, total wholesales escalated to 254.9 million units in 2024 compared to 228.4 million units in the preceding year, marking an 11.6% growth. SIAM President Shailesh Chandra highlighted that the two-wheeler segment was a key driver, expanding by 14.5% over the year.

While scooter and motorcycle dispatches rose significantly, passenger and three-wheelers achieved record sales figures. Commercial vehicles saw a minor decline but showed potential growth signs in the latter part of the year. The government's stable policy environment has helped sustain industry momentum moving into the new year.

