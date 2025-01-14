Left Menu

Riding High: Auto Dispatches Surge Amid Positive Consumer Sentiments

Automobile dispatches to dealers climbed by 12% last year, driven by strong demand for two-wheelers. Total sales reached nearly 255 million units, a rise of 11.6%. Positive consumer sentiment contributed to the growth, with passenger vehicles and three-wheelers hitting record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:55 IST
The auto industry witnessed a remarkable rise in dispatches to dealers, achieving a 12% increase last year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The surge was largely attributed to buoyant consumer sentiment and demand for two-wheelers.

Across various categories, total wholesales escalated to 254.9 million units in 2024 compared to 228.4 million units in the preceding year, marking an 11.6% growth. SIAM President Shailesh Chandra highlighted that the two-wheeler segment was a key driver, expanding by 14.5% over the year.

While scooter and motorcycle dispatches rose significantly, passenger and three-wheelers achieved record sales figures. Commercial vehicles saw a minor decline but showed potential growth signs in the latter part of the year. The government's stable policy environment has helped sustain industry momentum moving into the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

