Piyush Goyal Highlights 10 Pillars of Governance Driving India’s Decade of Transformation

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, lauded India’s transformative journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Thuglak Annual Meet in Chennai. In his keynote address on the theme “India’s Rise and the Challenges it Faces,” the Minister outlined the 10 foundational principles of governance that have steered the country through a decade of unprecedented progress.

Shri Goyal emphasized that the pillars of decisive leadership, root cause analysis, outcome-oriented action, rule of law and transparency, time-bound execution, prioritization of issues, accountability and monitoring, adoption of technology, innovative financing, and partnership with stakeholders have collectively driven progress across six critical areas:

Global Leadership Economic Growth, Manufacturing, and Investments Innovation and Entrepreneurship Infrastructure Development Global Soft Power Women-Led Development

India's Global Leadership and Soft Power

The Minister highlighted India’s growing diplomatic influence, underscored by its G20 Presidency theme, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future), inspired by ancient Indian philosophy. He pointed to symbols like the 27-foot Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam, which reflect Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage.

Shri Goyal celebrated India’s achievements in global soft power, particularly in sports and culture, citing Tamil Nadu’s chess legends such as Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, and Vaishali.

Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development

Shri Goyal detailed the government’s efforts to ensure universal access to food, clothing, shelter, education, healthcare, and digital connectivity, alongside initiatives like piped water at home, cooking gas connections, and energy-efficient lighting systems. These efforts align with India’s pursuit of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Acknowledging Challenges Ahead

While celebrating achievements, Shri Goyal acknowledged the challenges posed by forces aiming to undermine India’s progress. He stressed the importance of resilience, unity, and adaptability in navigating these obstacles, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Commitment to a Viksit Bharat

Concluding his address, Shri Goyal recalled Prime Minister Modi’s 11 Sankalps, announced on the 75th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Indian Constitution, which serve as a blueprint for building a developed and inclusive India (Viksit Bharat). These commitments, rooted in the spirit of the Constitution, aim to empower citizens while fostering sustainable and equitable development.

Additional Initiatives and Vision for the Future

The Minister elaborated on:

Economic Resilience: Strategies to boost domestic manufacturing and attract global investments.

Digital Transformation: Leveraging technology to improve governance, streamline services, and foster innovation.

Women Empowerment: Ensuring greater participation of women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and development initiatives.

Youth Engagement: Programs to harness India’s demographic dividend and foster creativity and innovation.

With a focus on collaboration and innovation, Shri Piyush Goyal reiterated the government’s resolve to guide India toward becoming a global leader and a beacon of hope for the world.